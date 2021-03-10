How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Finding Their Voices

When asked why she felt like it was the right time to speak up and share her side of the story, Diana told BBC that she hoped to lead by example. “Maybe people [will] have a better understanding,” she explained. “Maybe there’s a lot of women out there who suffer on the same level but in a different environment, who are unable to stand up for themselves because their self-esteem is cut into two.”

For Meghan, there was a huge sense of relief that came with telling her truth. “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people expect it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m ready to talk,'” she said.