How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Making a Difference

“I’d like to be an ambassador for this country,” Diana said when asked about her future following her split from Charles. “I’ve been in a privileged position for 15 years. I’ve got tremendous knowledge about people and how to communicate. I’ve learned that, I’ve got it, and I want to use it.”

Looking forward to life after her royal tenure, Meghan said that she hoped she and Harry can continue to be pillars of positive change through their Archewell foundation and other initiatives. “This is what we’re doing, right? We’re still doing it. We’re still going to always do the work,” the Tig creator said.