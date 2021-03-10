How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Mental Health Battles

In an attempt to “cope with the pressures” of royal life, Diana began to intentionally injure herself while dealing with her bouts of depression. “Maybe I was the first person ever to be in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful,” she recalled, noting that she felt a great deal of support from members of the public, but less so from other royal family members. She also battled bulimia, binging and purging food as an escape from the problems in her personal life. “I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals,” she remembered. “When no one listens to you, or you feel no one’s listening to you, all sorts of things start to happen.”

During her emotional sit-down, Meghan revealed that she had dealt with “very clear” and “methodical” thoughts of suicide — but was turned down by The Firm when she asked for help. “I said that I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere,” she recalled. “I was told that I couldn’t [and] that it wouldn’t be good for the institution. … I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, ‘My heart goes out to you, because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you.'”