How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Shaking Up the Monarchy

“I don’t think many people will want me to be Queen. Actually, when I say many people, I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I’m a non-starter,” Diana said, admitting that people within The Firm viewed her as “a threat” to royal tradition. “I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear. … Once or twice I’ve heard people say to me that, you know, ‘Diana’s out to destroy the monarchy,’ which has bewildered me, because why would I want to destroy something that is my children’s future?”

When the Sussexes announced their royal exit in January 2020, Meghan was portrayed as the calculated mastermind behind the decision. “Can you imagine how little sense that makes?” she said in March 2021. “I left my career, my life … and our plan was to do this forever. I mean, I wrote letters to his family when I got there saying, ‘I’m dedicated to this. I’m here for you. Use me as you’d like.'”