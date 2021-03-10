How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Stepping Away

By late 1993, Diana had “decided to withdraw from public life” amid “intolerable” pressure and “cruel” narratives about her separation. “My job, my work was being affected. I wanted to give 110 percent to my work, and I could only give 50,” she recalled. “I thought the only way to do it was to stand up and make a speech and extract myself before I started disappointing and not carrying out my work. It was my decision to make that speech because I owed it to the public to say that, you know, ‘Thank you. I’m disappearing for a bit, but I’ll come back.'”

Meghan and her husband initially stepped back from their senior royal duties in January 2020. Though their exit was made permanent one year later, ditching the royal family was never their intention. “We only wanted to have the same type of role that exists. … We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help that we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a commonwealth country,'” she told CBS. “We suggested New Zealand, South Africa.”