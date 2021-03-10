How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Unwanted Media Attention

“I seemed to be on the front of a newspaper every single day,” Diana told Bashir, remembering that the media placed a lot of “pressure” on her marriage to Charles. “It took a long time to understand why people were so interested in me, but I assumed it was because my husband had done a lot of wonderful work leading up to our marriage and our relationship. … Here was a fairy [tale] that everybody wanted to work.”

After taking her relationship with Harry public in 2016, Meghan was placed under a major microscope — and felt targeted by the U.K. tabloids because of her race. While other members of the royal family were protected by the institution when faced with bad press, Meghan didn’t have that same privilege. “And if a member of this family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.’ Rude and racist are not the same,” she said. “And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”