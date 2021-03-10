How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Were They Prepared?

Diana was only 19 when she got engaged to Charles in 1981 — and was admittedly “daunted” by the idea of royal life. “At the age of 19, you always think you’re prepared for everything, and you think you have the knowledge of what’s coming ahead,” she told Bashir in 1995, noting that she assumed she would have support from her in-laws.

Meghan, for her part, went into her role “naively” and didn’t do much digging before stepping into the royal spotlight. “I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn’t something that was part of [the] conversation at home, it wasn’t something that we followed,” she said in March 2021. “I didn’t research about what that would mean. I’ve never looked up my husband online. I just didn’t feel the need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me. … I didn’t fully understand what the job was, what does it mean to be a working royal? I think there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like.”