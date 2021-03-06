Chrishell Stause

“My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love,” the Selling Sunset star wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site’s post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they don’t know. 🤯.” When one user suggested that “perhaps we don’t need her shoved down our throat,” Stause noted that the duchess “would very much agree” to having more privacy. “She is not the one making the calls on that,” the Dancing With the Stars alum added.