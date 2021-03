Jameela Jamil

“IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY…. can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately?” the Good Place alum tweeted on Thursday, March 4, pointing out that the palace was apparently “fine with all of Meghan’s ‘bullying’ for years and years” until now. “They seem terrified. Her interview hasn’t even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten.”