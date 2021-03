Jon Cowan

The former executive producer of Suits spoke out in defense of the California native, who remained on the USA drama for seven seasons until 2017. “It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book.”