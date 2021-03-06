Patrick J. Adams

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear,” Markle’s Suits costar tweeted in a lengthy statement on March 5. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [SIC] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.