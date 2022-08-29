Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Royals

Meghan Markle on Not Playing the ‘Game’ of Royal Life in New Interview and More Revelations: ‘It Didn’t Have to Be This Way’

By
Meghan Markle Slams Royal Privacy Rules It Didnt Have Be This Way Prince Harry
 Shutterstock
7
2 / 7
podcast

The Lack of Preparation

Meghan reiterated that she knew very little about royal life when she entered into a relationship with Harry — and hadn’t even seen the Julia Stiles movie The Prince & Me, which documented a similar situation. “That would’ve been really helpful. That would’ve been a very key tutorial to have had in advance of all this,” she said, noting that she’s good at taking direction. “I​​ was an actress. My entire job was, ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it.’ And I’ll show up early, and I’ll probably bake something for the crew.”

Back to top