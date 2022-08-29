The Lack of Preparation

Meghan reiterated that she knew very little about royal life when she entered into a relationship with Harry — and hadn’t even seen the Julia Stiles movie The Prince & Me, which documented a similar situation. “That would’ve been really helpful. That would’ve been a very key tutorial to have had in advance of all this,” she said, noting that she’s good at taking direction. “I​​ was an actress. My entire job was, ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it.’ And I’ll show up early, and I’ll probably bake something for the crew.”