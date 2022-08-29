They Wanted to Avoid ‘Megxit’

The “Archetypes” host claimed that she and Harry didn’t initially want to leave the royal family, but instead wanted to continue their work as royals without using taxpayer funding. They also asked to leave the U.K. and relocate to another Commonwealth country like Canada or South Africa. “Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘OK, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to,’” Meghan explained. “That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.”