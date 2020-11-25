Meghan Markle Through the Years

2018

The fab four were all smiles while attending Christmas mass at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, together. Duchess Meghan, who chose a navy dress and jacket combo with a matching fascinator for the occasion, proved that her maternal instincts were already kicking in at the gathering as she placed a hand on her sister-in-law’s back.

“It’s a gesture that signals comfort, provides reassurance and brings them closer,” body language expert Bianca Cobb told Us Weekly exclusively. “By standing slightly behind Kate, Meghan is silently saying that she’s got her back. Exactly what you’d expect from sisters-in-law.”