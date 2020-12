2019

Us reported in January that the Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas outing with Duchess Kate and Prince William had helped to heal a months-long feud between the pair. “Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” a source told Us.

“Kate opened up about feeling like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder,” the insider revealed, adding that Meghan, in turn, expressed that she had felt snubbed by the Duchess of Cambridge.