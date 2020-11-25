Meghan Markle Through the Years

2019

A letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, regarding their strained relationship in August was leaked to the Mail on Sunday in February 2019.

“Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing,” she wrote of her father’s fabricated press photos and absence at her wedding, which she said she learned about through a tabloid. “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”