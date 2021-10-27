2021

Following their controversial royal exit, Harry and Meghan told their side of the story in a March 2021 CBS tell-all interview. She made several bombshell claims, including that Duchess Kate made her cry during an argument over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for her wedding to Harry and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when [he was] born.” She also alleged that she was denied help by the monarchy after she had suicidal thoughts in January 2019.

Buckingham Palace responded on Queen Elizabeth’s behalf in March 2021. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” a statement issued to Us read. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”