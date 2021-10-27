2021

Meghan guest- starred on Brightly Storytime in October 2021, reading her children’s book, The Bench, aloud from her own favorite perch in California. “I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son, Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too,” she said before narrating the tale.

The mother of two added: “Now I hope you’re able to go and find your own special bench, or chair or a little quiet nook — just a place that means something to you that you can share with someone you love.”