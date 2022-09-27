2013

“I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it’s so much easier. I root for her; I’m almost like a fan,” the Bench author told Marie Claire in 2013.

Markle also explained why the relationship between her and Adams’ character worked so well. “Before Suits, I did a pilot every single year. I even did a pilot for ABC with Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike Ross on the show, like six years ago. He’s the rough-around-the-edges guy, I’m the polished girl, and there’s that, ‘Will they ever be together?’ tension,” she said.