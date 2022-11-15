Advice She Got Before Royal Wedding

The philanthropist spoke with Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Ilana Glazer during a November 2022 episode of “Archetypes,” remembering some words of wisdom she received days before marrying Harry in 2018. “[It was] a very, very influential and inspiring woman, who — for her own privacy — I won’t share who it was with you,” Meghan said. “She said to me, ‘I know that your life is changing, but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls.'”

The former actress continued: “And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also, because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There’s safety in numbers. But there’s also strength in numbers.”