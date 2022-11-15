Getting Through ‘S–t’

Meghan thanked Jamil for “fighting back” against social media hate and U.K. tabloid nonsense after the Good Place alum revealed she took a strong stance in support of the duchess. “It’s an unfathomable amount of s–t that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it,” the She-Hulk actress said in November 2022. “And I fought back on your behalf for years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you. I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it.”

Jamil also revealed that Meghan was a big help during her own battles. “You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me,” she said. “And people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly. You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world. And so, I just I appreciate you and thank you for that, because those are some hairy moments and I needed that guidance.”