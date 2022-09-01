How Dating Harry Changed Things

In the “Duality of Diva” episode in August 2022, Meghan said that her romance with Harry changed the way she thought about her race. “I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned,” she told Carey. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between. If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”