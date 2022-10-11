How Harry Helped Her

Meghan opened up about getting help when her mental health was at its “worst” while speaking about the connotations of the word “crazy” with guests Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone. “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she recalled during the October 11 episode, adding that Harry. Was the one who referred her to a professional. “She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. … [I was saying] I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

Meghan added: “But I think it’s [important] for all of us to be really honest about what it is that [we] need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.”