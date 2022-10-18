On Being ‘Reduced’ to a Bimbo On ‘Deal or No Deal’

Before landing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits, Markle worked as a briefcase model on the long-running game show for one season. “My experience on the show – which included holding said briefcase on stage, alongside 25 other women doing the same – was … for me, fascinating,” she said during an October 2022 episode of the “Archetypes” podcast. Explaining that she had just come from working at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, where she was “being valued specifically for my brain,” the duchess struggled with being valued solely for her looks on the show.

“When I look back at that time, I’ll never forget this one detail. … There was a woman who ran the show and she’d be there backstage and I can still hear her … she’d go, ‘Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'” Markle recalled. “And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. … I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype.”