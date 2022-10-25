Unpacking the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Trope

During the October 25, 2022, episode, Meghan discussed the myth of the “angry Black woman” with Issa Rae and Ziwe. After the Insecure alum said that she’d been called “particular” by a colleague, Meghan noted that she also describes herself that way, adding that it can still be a loaded term.

“I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where, I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you’re saying a sentence, but the intonation goes up like it’s a question,” she said. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, stop, stop, whispering and tiptoeing around it.’ Just say what it is that you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. [It] makes you clear.”