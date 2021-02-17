Coping With Thomas and Doria’s Divorce

Meghan’s parents wed in December 1979 and they split after nearly 10 years of marriage. At the time, Meghan spent half of her time with Thomas and the other half with Doria at her Los Angeles apartment. While Samantha “wondered if Meg felt like she was torn between two worlds” at the time, her younger half-sister “never expressed” whether she was unhappy.

“From what I saw, she really enjoyed having ‘two houses with one bridge between them,'” Samantha alleged, recalling that she “tried not to talk about” the divorce in front of Meghan often.