Meghan’s ‘Demanding’ Attitude

The way Samantha remembered it, Meghan got “whatever she wanted and needed” from their “easy-going” father while growing up. “I don’t recall ever hearing Dad say no to Meg, about anything,” Samantha claimed. However, Samantha saw her becoming more “demanding” of Thomas as she got older.

“He was paying for Meg to get a great education, and instead of showing gratitude, she was being belittling and controlling,” Samantha claimed, noting that Thomas went on to pay for Meghan’s tuition at Northwestern University.