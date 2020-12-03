‘Are You OK?’

In November 2020, the philanthropist revealed in a heartbreaking New York Times op-ed that she had suffered a miscarriage four months prior. As she described how she and Harry were beginning to work through their loss, she wrote, “I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'” In coming forward with her story, Meghan hoped that she could offer solidarity to others who have felt afraid to speak about their “unbearable” pain.

“We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us,” she wrote. “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”