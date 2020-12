Dealing With the Press

The October 2019 documentary gave royal fans new insight into Meghan and Harry’s lives — both the good parts and the bad. As she spoke about the intense scrutiny she’d faced since joining the royal family, reporter Tom Bradby wondered how she was holding up. “Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK,” Meghan replied. “It’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”