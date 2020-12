I Couldn’t Use My Voice

Following her return to the U.S. in the wake of her royal exit, Meghan spoke openly about the importance of voting and fighting for positive change. “It’s something that I look forward to being a part of,” she said of participating in American politics in August 2020, reflecting on the restrictions of royal life. “And being a part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”