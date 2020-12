It’s Hard to Be ‘Vulnerable’

In ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which debuted in October 2019, Meghan opened up about the struggle of being a new mom in the public eye. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot … on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” she said.