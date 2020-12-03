Making Archie Proud

“[Motherhood] makes you more courageous,” Meghan said during a candid interview with Fortune for its Most Powerful Next Gen Summit in October 2020. “It makes you so concerned for the world they are going to inherit, right? And so, the things that you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. [I] go every single day, ‘How can I make this better for him? How can I make this world better for Archie?’ And that is a shared belief between my husband and I.”

The former actress also noted that she feels a responsibility to be a role model, not only for her son, but for millions around the world. “As a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I [knew] that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him,” she said.