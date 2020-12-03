On Being Biracial

During a candid conversation with Alexis Ohanian in October 2020, Meghan got real about the challenges of being in an interracial relationship and raising a biracial child in the public eye. Ohanian, who shares daughter Olympia with wife Serena Williams, acknowledged that he feels a “responsibility” to help create a safer world for his child — and Meghan quickly agreed. “I know we have shared experiences in being in interracial marriages and raising small children who are of mixed race and how that plays into that,” the duchess said of encouraging diversity in both online and offline spaces.