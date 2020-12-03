Royal Life Is a ‘Learning Curve’

During their first interview as an engaged couple, Meghan and Harry sat down with the BBC to discuss their past struggles and their hopes for the future. “I think I can very safely say, as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half, I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like,” Meghan said of “tabloid culture” and her transition into the royal family. “I don’t think either of us did. … I think we were just hit so hard at the beginning with a lot of mistruths that I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative. It just didn’t make sense and instead we focused all of our energies just on nurturing our relationship.”