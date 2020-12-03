The ‘Most Trolled Person’

In honor of World Mental Health Day in October 2020, Meghan and Harry appeared on the “Teenager Therapy” podcast to discuss the sometimes-cruel world of social media. “I can speak personally too,” the California native said of her “almost unsurvivable” experiences with cyberbullying. “I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. … Even though our experience is unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people can experience on the day-to-day, it’s still a human experience ― and that’s universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt, we all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered.”