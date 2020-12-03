The Words She Lives by

Living her life in the spotlight opens the floodgates to criticism — but Meghan always reminds herself to power through by thinking of this Georgia O’Keefe quote. “‘I have already settled it for myself, so flattery and criticism go down the same drain, and I am quite free,'” the Northwestern grad shared during Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women conference in September 2020. Reflecting on her rocky experience with British tabloids, Meghan added, “If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it. … There will always be naysayers [but] it’s easy to live with truth and authenticity, and that’s how I choose to move through the world.”