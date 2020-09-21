The Truth About Feminism

“Women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness,” she said at Government House in New Zealand in 2018 on the country’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage. “Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community, the involvement and voice that allows you to be a part of the very world that you are a part of.”