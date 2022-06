April 2022

Meghan briefly returned to England to see the queen as she and Harry traveled to the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. The twosome arrived at Windsor Castle for a partial family reunion. Prince William and Duchess Kate were not on hand to meet them. “Both Meghan and I had tea with her,” the former military pilot told Today’s Hoda Kotb of the trip. “It was really nice to catch up with her.”