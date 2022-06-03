February 2021

One year after relocating to California — and not being able to visit Britain amid the COVID-19 pandemic — Meghan and Harry announced they were permanently leaving their royal life behind.

“While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” Elizabeth insisted in a statement released by the palace. However, the choice to remove themselves from their prior duties led to the queen taking back all “honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess” to be “redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

Royal expert Matthew Dennison later wrote about Elizabeth’s choice to stick by the monarchy during the uncomfortable pull of her grandson and his family leaving their posts. “Elizabeth’s official statement expressed loving finality: ‘It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,’” the author explained in his book, The Queen, which was released in September 2021. “It was an attempt to reassert control in the interests of damage limitation, and a decisive but dark beginning to a new decade. Elizabeth had never been a sentimental woman; she had acted in the only way she understood.”