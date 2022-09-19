In Loving Memory

Following the queen’s death in September 2022, Meghan was one of the many family members who came to London and later Windsor, England, to pay tribute to Her Majesty. The podcast host was beside her husband during multiple outings that month as the royal family met with mourners ahead of the monarch’s September 19 funeral.

During the state service and procession at Westminster Abbey, Meghan arrived with Harry’s aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The California native paid homage to the late royal by wearing a pair of drop-pearl earrings that Elizabeth had gifted her in 2018. Meghan previously wore the earrings while attending the queen’s Westminster Hall service earlier that month.

“Meghan’s body language reflects deference to Queen Elizabeth,” body language expert Blanca Cobb exclusively told Us of the Suits alum after the funeral, noting that at times, her arms were “close to her side” and at other times, they were “slightly in front of her with her hands clasped in front of her lower abdomen, known as the fig leaf.”

Harry’s wife opted not to stand too close to her sister-in-law Princess Kate, which Cobb revealed could have been out of respect or wanting to give her “space” as they mourned the queen. “This particular moment of watching Queen Elizabeth’s coffin wasn’t the time to interact with anyone,” the Methods of the Masters author added. “It was a time to show deference to the Queen and Her Majesty’s funeral proceedings.”