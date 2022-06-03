January 2020

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to take a step back from their senior royal duties and “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America, the head of the Windsor family released a statement of her own.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the queen’s statement read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

A source later told Us that Harry and Meghan made their statement “without the official blessing of the queen,” noting, “It’s not that they didn’t care — it was a miscommunication.” The tension between Meghan and her in-laws only grew after the couple moved to the U.S. in early 2020 with Archie.