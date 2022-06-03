June 2021

Harry and Meghan’s second child, daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4, 2021. Her moniker is nod to the queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the parents revealed via their foundation’s website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Elizabeth, meanwhile, signed off on her great-granddaughter’s name, a source exclusively told Us. “It was important for them that the queen signed off though and that didn’t happen until right before the birth,” the insider said. “They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal.”