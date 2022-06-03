June 2022

The Sussexes arrived in London with their two children — the first time for daughter Lili — ahead of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were spotted watching the Trooping the Colour Parade on June 2 from the Major General’s office while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children took in the event from Buckingham Palace’s balcony with Her Majesty.

In May 2022, a palace spokesperson announced in a statement that “after careful consideration,” Elizabeth opted to limit the balcony guests to “those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” That meant that Harry and Meghan would not be beside her during the kickoff event.

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Us at the time that the duo were “excited and honored to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The duo joined the royal family on June 3 to attend the service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathderal. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the queen would skip the event after experiencing some discomfort at Trooping the Colour.