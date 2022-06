March 2018

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle,” Her Majesty announced in a statement, officially giving Harry and Meghan her approval to tie the knot. “Which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”