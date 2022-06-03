March 2021

Despite revealing bombshell claims about The Firm and Harry’s family during the couple’s CBS tell-all interview, Meghan had nothing but nice things to say about the matriarch of the group. “The queen has always been wonderful to me. I’ve loved being in her company,” Meghan said, adding that the queen reminds her of her own grandmother. “She’s always been warm, welcoming and inviting.”

The duo, however, alleged that one family member expressed “concerns” about the color of Archie’s skin, which the crown denied, among other claims. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the palace said in a statement following the explosive allegations. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Her Majesty, for her part, tried to “be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective,” following the tell-all, a source told Us at the time, adding, “But the allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.” (The couple later confirmed that it wasn’t the queen who made the skin color remark.)