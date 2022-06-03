March 2021

During the same tell-all special, Meghan gave fans a glimpse at her dynamic with the queen, revealing that she doesn’t hesitate to call Elizabeth. “I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in,” the Suits alum explained, noting that she made sure to speak with Elizabeth after news broke that Philip was hospitalized one month prior. “That’s what we do. It’s like being able to default to not having to every moment go, is that appropriate?”

When Philip died at age 99 in April 2021, Meghan was unable to travel to the service due to her pregnancy. Harry, however, made the trip solo and reunited with his family for the first time since the duo’s step back.