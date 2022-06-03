May 2018

Before marrying Prince Charles’ youngest son at St George’s Chapel in England, Meghan bonded with Elizabeth. “When it came to the tiara [I wore] on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to chose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara,” Meghan said in video for a fall 2018 exhibit at Windsor Castle about the tiara, which belonged to Queen Mary. “Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.”