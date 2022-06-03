November 2017

Following the announcement of her engagement to Harry, Meghan recounted what it was like meeting the queen for the first time. “It’s incredible. I think to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me,” she said during a BBC interview with Harry. “When I met her, I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and she’s an incredible woman.”