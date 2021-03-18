Eric Roberts

“She’s not a bully in my experience, at all,” the actor, who played Charles Forstman, told Inside Edition on March 18. “She was always prepared. She was always easy, kind, accessible, approachable and not in a hurry. She could not have been more gracious and was always sweet to me.”

Roberts also recalled a rehearsal that Markle was unable to attend but joined via speakerphone: “[She] kept apologizing for not being there. She stayed on the phone for the entire read and not just her scenes.”