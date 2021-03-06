Silver Tree

“This is Meg. A real person – not a cover story,” Tree, who was an executive producer on the USA series tweeted on March 5, alongside photos of Markle over the years. “She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly. She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers.”

She continued: “She’s the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been. The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favorite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends – us before her.”

Tree revealed that Markle is the friend that gives you peonies on your birthday, before sharing a story of how she “stopped everything” to help her when her son was sick. “She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan. That’s another one of her gifts- making you feel like you can get through anything,” she wrote. “When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- shares all the little secrets it offers over to you so you’ll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up.”